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⚡ What's up, Trump? De-classifications, The Insurrection Act, The Pope, Fauci, Merkel, Gates, Soros.
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281 views • January 17, 2021
⚡All praise to the most-high God, possessor of the Heaven and the Earth. Gen. 14:19. This is the best link to the most current Public De-Classifications of current events; Covid, the Russian Hoax, Hunter Biden, the Kragen, and much more; https://linktr.ee/kagbabe
* Bobby Powell Document Dump! LINK: https://youtu.be/4tm4RcXDFd0
*Fauci missed his second Covid injection. He took the first injection, all public and such, on December 22, 2020 His second injection was to be administered on January 11, 2021. As of this moment, the second injection has not happened. Fauci might later say that he took the injection privately, but why, after taking the first injection publicly?
* The Gates, Soros, Rockefeller, Tribunal in Peru Here is the general idea of what is going on and a link. https://www.trthaber.com/haber/dunya/...
Lima, Jan 11 (EFE) .- A Peruvian court affirmed in a resolution based on conspiracy theories that covid-19 was an invention of "criminal elites worldwide" made up, according to the magistrates of this court, by billionaires like George Soros, the Rockefeller family, and businessman Bill Gates.
As a justification for the delay in issuing a ruling, the Chincha and Pisco Criminal Appeals Chamber assured that the pandemic had an "unpredictable" nature except for its creators, "who handled it and continue to direct it with extreme secrecy within their environments and global corporations ".
"No world government, natural and legal persons, nor the defendant's defense can maintain that this pandemic has the quality of 'foreseeable', except for the creators of the new world order such as Bill Gates, Soros, Rockefeller, etc.", stated the resolution, posted on the LP Law portal.
Specifically, the document cites financial investor George Soros, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and the billionaire Rockefeller family, whom it accuses of "managing" and "continuing to direct" the virus in the "new world order."
With the appearance of covid-19, the amount of misinformation skyrocketed and, despite the fact that the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed in May that the virus had an animal origin and refuted its creation in a laboratory, assumptions continued to circulate alternative origins. ~ 86 Prof.
*Join me on Twitter; Urban Treasure Hunters @ProfCurtisFre #professorcurtis ~ Financial donations can be accepted through PayPal at; [email protected] Thank you! (My website) https://professorcurtis.com Visit and share with me here. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you!
* Bobby Powell Document Dump! LINK: https://youtu.be/4tm4RcXDFd0
*Fauci missed his second Covid injection. He took the first injection, all public and such, on December 22, 2020 His second injection was to be administered on January 11, 2021. As of this moment, the second injection has not happened. Fauci might later say that he took the injection privately, but why, after taking the first injection publicly?
* The Gates, Soros, Rockefeller, Tribunal in Peru Here is the general idea of what is going on and a link. https://www.trthaber.com/haber/dunya/...
Lima, Jan 11 (EFE) .- A Peruvian court affirmed in a resolution based on conspiracy theories that covid-19 was an invention of "criminal elites worldwide" made up, according to the magistrates of this court, by billionaires like George Soros, the Rockefeller family, and businessman Bill Gates.
As a justification for the delay in issuing a ruling, the Chincha and Pisco Criminal Appeals Chamber assured that the pandemic had an "unpredictable" nature except for its creators, "who handled it and continue to direct it with extreme secrecy within their environments and global corporations ".
"No world government, natural and legal persons, nor the defendant's defense can maintain that this pandemic has the quality of 'foreseeable', except for the creators of the new world order such as Bill Gates, Soros, Rockefeller, etc.", stated the resolution, posted on the LP Law portal.
Specifically, the document cites financial investor George Soros, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and the billionaire Rockefeller family, whom it accuses of "managing" and "continuing to direct" the virus in the "new world order."
With the appearance of covid-19, the amount of misinformation skyrocketed and, despite the fact that the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed in May that the virus had an animal origin and refuted its creation in a laboratory, assumptions continued to circulate alternative origins. ~ 86 Prof.
*Join me on Twitter; Urban Treasure Hunters @ProfCurtisFre #professorcurtis ~ Financial donations can be accepted through PayPal at; [email protected] Thank you! (My website) https://professorcurtis.com Visit and share with me here. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you!
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