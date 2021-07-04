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15 MINUTES? NOPE HOW ABOUT 15 SECONDS. PERSON DROPS IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE JAB
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1151 views • July 04, 2021
It takes longer to kill someone with a lethal injection. Maybe they should start using the Covid jab instead? No. Can't do that, it would be inhumane and violate the convicted murderers rights. We can jab this crap into kids arms and kill them but we could never use it for convicted murderers. Think about that one for a minute...or at least 15 seconds.
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