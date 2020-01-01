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NASA Imagineering Our Reality In 2020.
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29 views • January 01, 2020
Many are seeking the truth but there are many channels out there that deny Jesus as being the Cornerstone of the truth.
This channels main purpose is to expose the lies of this world by putting the pieces of the puzzle together in a Christian based environment. I appreciate all of your support. Please share this video with as many as possible while you can.
Video Links:
ThePottersClay - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpEdOLvL6olNghR-BWghUQA
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Made in a Hollywood Basement - Remix - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYIRoGB3pUU
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Flat Earth PARODY of Baby Got Back - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7kZjlsrl0v8
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Fly Me To The Moon, Jupiter, and Mars! a documentary - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRf9m6MKWlM
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Space - It's Made In A Hollywood Basement! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eykyqm5sCUo
.........................
True Lies - Could All Mainstream News Be Scripted? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-W52O6cDmTU
This channels main purpose is to expose the lies of this world by putting the pieces of the puzzle together in a Christian based environment. I appreciate all of your support. Please share this video with as many as possible while you can.
Video Links:
ThePottersClay - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpEdOLvL6olNghR-BWghUQA
.........................
Made in a Hollywood Basement - Remix - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYIRoGB3pUU
........................
Flat Earth PARODY of Baby Got Back - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7kZjlsrl0v8
.........................
Fly Me To The Moon, Jupiter, and Mars! a documentary - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRf9m6MKWlM
.........................
Space - It's Made In A Hollywood Basement! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eykyqm5sCUo
.........................
True Lies - Could All Mainstream News Be Scripted? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-W52O6cDmTU
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