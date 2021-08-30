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Government declares war on peaceful protests Senator Malcolm Roberts
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430 views • August 30, 2021
Earlier in the pandemic, State Premiers let Black Lives Matter protests happen without a whisper of criticism. Now that protests criticise their attempts at tyranny, they crack down on them.
Banning protests has been a hallmark of dictators for all of history. Let's not follow them down that path.
Transcript: https://www.malcolmrobertsqld.com.au/government-declares-war-on-peaceful-protests/
Banning protests has been a hallmark of dictators for all of history. Let's not follow them down that path.
Transcript: https://www.malcolmrobertsqld.com.au/government-declares-war-on-peaceful-protests/
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