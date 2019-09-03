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Finger Gun? You’ll Have to Take It From My Cold Dead Hands
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180 views • September 03, 2019
The media-driven fear & panic about guns has reached the point where people are being punished for “finger gun pointing”, school hallways are being designed as curves and students are expelled on accusation by their snitching peers even when exonerated by police investigation.
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