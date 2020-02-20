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The truth about Vestibular Syndrome -- Quick Reference Guide
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22 views • February 20, 2020
Originally published on YouTube on October 22, 2018
RIP my baby. Chloe was misdiagnosed by 3 different Vets. Two of them said she had a Brain Tumor, the other one said it was Diabetes. It was a fast moving Brain Infection, probably encephalitis, that was not properly treated in time to save her.
See a qualified Veterinarian immediately if you suspect any neurological condition with your cat.
Please share this information with veterinarians in your area so no more cats die needlessly.
Stop the video to read the page if necessary.
This is a short video presentation about an often misdiagnosed neurological disorder called Vestibular Syndrome. Cats are being killed for Brain Tumors when it's more often something else that might be treated easily if a correct diagnosis is made.
This is information only, not a diagnosis. See a qualified Veterinarian if you suspect any neurological condition with your cat.
PDF version. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1S8YpjaNwQ8rHde2QcAysu71qFipSVgkz/view?usp=sharing
RIP my baby. Chloe was misdiagnosed by 3 different Vets. Two of them said she had a Brain Tumor, the other one said it was Diabetes. It was a fast moving Brain Infection, probably encephalitis, that was not properly treated in time to save her.
See a qualified Veterinarian immediately if you suspect any neurological condition with your cat.
Please share this information with veterinarians in your area so no more cats die needlessly.
Stop the video to read the page if necessary.
This is a short video presentation about an often misdiagnosed neurological disorder called Vestibular Syndrome. Cats are being killed for Brain Tumors when it's more often something else that might be treated easily if a correct diagnosis is made.
This is information only, not a diagnosis. See a qualified Veterinarian if you suspect any neurological condition with your cat.
PDF version. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1S8YpjaNwQ8rHde2QcAysu71qFipSVgkz/view?usp=sharing
Keywords
wobbly catcat falling downcat circlingcat head tiltcat brain tumorcat vestibular diseasefeline dizzinessfeline thiamine deficiencyfeline brain infectionfeline encephalitisidiopathic vestibular syndromecat seizurescat tremorsfeline bent neckdepressed consciousnessfrozen faceuneven pupilscluster seizures
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