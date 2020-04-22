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Donald's Bible by Clarence Sexton.
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73 views • April 22, 2020
Seriously!!! God is going to blow our minds! I know some people don’t like Trump, but it’s who God decided to use.
Dr. Clarence Sexton was saved at the age of 14. After high school, he married Evelyn Rogers and, at the age of eighteen, he became pastor of his first church. In August of 1988, Dr. Sexton became pastor of Temple Baptist Church of Powell, Tennessee. Later, in 1991, Dr. Sexton opened the doors of Crown College to train men and women as they prepare for a life of service to the Lord. Dr. Clarence Sexton serves as the editor of The Baptist Vision and has written more than thirty-five books and booklets. He has conducted training sessions for pastors and Christian workers around the world and speaks in conferences through the United States.
Dr. Clarence Sexton was saved at the age of 14. After high school, he married Evelyn Rogers and, at the age of eighteen, he became pastor of his first church. In August of 1988, Dr. Sexton became pastor of Temple Baptist Church of Powell, Tennessee. Later, in 1991, Dr. Sexton opened the doors of Crown College to train men and women as they prepare for a life of service to the Lord. Dr. Clarence Sexton serves as the editor of The Baptist Vision and has written more than thirty-five books and booklets. He has conducted training sessions for pastors and Christian workers around the world and speaks in conferences through the United States.
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