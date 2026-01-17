POWER OF FIRE Series - Le Constellation 2026 case study (File 07)

As smoke and heat become intolerable, the remaining bar patrons finally begin to panic all at once (a few are still walking around as if normal though). Flashover is probably less than a minute away as indicated by the orange glow turning yellow (color = temperature) throughout the upper reaches of the ceiling.





You can literally feel a sense of desperation and hear the fear take hold.





This group of kids were probably the last one's to make it out unhindered before the crowd crush began which blocked further escapes.





Most of the deaths were found at the bottom of these stairs meaning they managed to make it there but were prevented from exiting as a result of the pileup...





I couldn't imagine what that must have looked like for first responders.