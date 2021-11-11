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FULL SHOW: Inflation Soars To Record Highs - A Massive Success For The Biden Administration
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100 views • November 11, 2021
Let’s not confuse the fact that the signs of America collapsing, inflation, supply chain shortage, employment shortage, medical tyranny, are all signs of success for the Biden Administration. Major updates coming from the Kyle Rittenhouse case as the prosecution is falling apart and embarrassing itself on the world stage and the fact innocent Rittenhouse will likely walk has the American left enraged. Vaccine mandates in America and vaccines bans in Europe as more professional athletes continue to collapse on the field from the vaccine. Owen Shroyer also explains how the establishment has ditched Greta Thunberg for a literal puppet. More news and videos on this loaded transmission.
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