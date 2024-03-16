Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 15, 2024

Episode 2238 - Why are government agencies partnering with video game companies? -What are you doing with your free will? -What children health problems are linked to atoxic water crisis? -What kind of health percentages are there with health problem with the pilots from Covid shot? -graves disease discussed . -Questions you should ask yourself. Is what I’m doing ok? What is it doing to me? How is it effecting others? And is it ok? -Percentage of kids are deficient in vitamin D3? -Does genetics and diet affect your longevity?

