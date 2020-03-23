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Coronavirus CURED by high-dose, medical grade VITAMIN C...20g-100g on IV Drip - THE PROOF
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181 views • March 23, 2020
I've told a lot of people in the last month that COVID19 is handled by either high dose VITAMIN C straight into the veins so that it bypasses the digestive tract, OR Ozone Therapy wherein blood is withdrawn, mixed with ozone and shot back into the body (ozone cleanses every pathogen in it's path, including virus). Here's the proof, skip to 3:30 unless you want to hear the preamble of which doctor, where etc. They watched a critical patient on ventilator RECOVER in real time as the Vit C was pumped into his arm on IV Drip. Dose recommended 20g to 100g typically.
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