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8/24/2022 Miles Guo: It was Meng Jianzhu and Sun Lijun who assigned my case to Wang Min, who personally took charge of it. Wang Min had a very good relationship with Wei Xin and Wang Enge. As a result, Li You was released, but my family members and colleagues were sentenced to jail, and the verdict turned out to be the biggest fine in the history of Communist China