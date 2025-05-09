Morning Manna - May 9, 2025 - Psalm 23 - Faith, Trust & Rest

On this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, Rick and Doc lead a powerful study of Psalm 23, revealing a message of faith, trust, and rest in the care of the Good Shepherd. They unpack the deeper meanings of “I shall not want,” challenging listeners to replace words of lack with words of faith and desire. Through vivid teaching on green pastures, still waters, and restored souls, the hosts emphasize God’s joy in blessing His children. The discussion is a heartfelt reminder that God lovingly compels us to rest in His abundance, not strive in fear. The episode closes with Holy Communion and a call to receive God's love freely and joyfully. Scripture References "Psalm 23:1" – "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want" "John 10:11" – "I am the good shepherd: the good shepherd giveth his life for the sheep" "Psalm 116:7" – "Return unto thy rest, O my soul; for the Lord hath dealt bountifully with thee" "Ezekiel 34:15" – "I will feed my flock, and I will cause them to lie down, saith the Lord God" "John 4:14" – "Whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst" "Philippians 4:7" – "And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds" "Romans 15:13" – "Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing" "1 Peter 2:9" – "But ye are a chosen generation... that ye should shew forth the praises of him" "Matthew 11:29" – "Take my yoke upon you... ye shall find rest unto your souls" "2 Timothy 1:7" – "For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind" "Psalm 27:5" – "For in the time of trouble he shall hide me in his pavilion" "Isaiah 25:6" – "The Lord of hosts shall make unto all people a feast of fat things" "Psalm 36:8" – "They shall be abundantly satisfied with the fatness of thy house" "John 10:10" – "I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly" "Psalm 16:11" – "In thy presence is fulness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore" "Isaiah 40:11" – "He shall feed his flock like a shepherd: he shall gather the lambs with his arm"