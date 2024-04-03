Create New Account
They Knew Exactly Where To Hit Us
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

Who Knew Where To Hit Us — And Why?

* We're getting a clearer understand of just how big the cyber attack was on the Baltimore bridge.

* It was an economic nuclear strike against the U.S.

* Think strategically re: centers of gravity and choke points.


Redacted News | Baltimore Bridge Was A Cyber Attack & An “Economic Nuke” Against America (1 April 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4mxiek-baltimore-bridge-was-a-cyber-attack-and-an-economic-nuke-against-america-re.html

https://youtu.be/sVnyV7zhaQo

