They Knew Exactly Where To Hit Us

Who Knew Where To Hit Us — And Why?
* We're getting a clearer understand of just how big the cyber attack was on the Baltimore bridge.
* It was an economic nuclear strike against the U.S.
* Think strategically re: centers of gravity and choke points.
Redacted News | Baltimore Bridge Was A Cyber Attack & An “Economic Nuke” Against America (1 April 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4mxiek-baltimore-bridge-was-a-cyber-attack-and-an-economic-nuke-against-america-re.html
