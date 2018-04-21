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4/21/18#CANARY Q: NXIVM SONGBIRD Al_son Mack, A Sch_ff, Ob_ma, "Wendy" Wass_rman Sch_ltz
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47 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
4/21/18 The Q Team intel is blowing up, as more posts reveal B_rack Ob_ma allegedly repeatedly assaulting a California girl whose grandmother, Emmy award-winning, Agnes Nixon, created the daytime soap operas, All My Children and Days of Our lives. The Q posts show a picture of Barack Obama hugging the girl, Maggie Nixon, while sporting a bandaid on the middle finger of his left hand. People who have following the Pizzagate scandal are familiar with the satanic rituals known as spirit cooking, during which the participants are told to slice into their left middle finger with a knife and suck on the blood or "eat the pain", as Marina Abromovic, high satanic priestess to the pedo-elite, writes in her ritual art, using semen, blood and breast milk (can't make this evil stuff up!!!). The emails released through Wikileaks that exposed John Podesta and other members of the DNC as pedophiles, feature John Podesta holding his hands up, with pedo-related imagery, and he is wearing the same bandaid on his left middle finger. These photos, of BHO and JP, may have been taken after the same spirit cooking ritual.
Photo credit to the amazing Ben Garrison who creates the BEST red pill cartoons!! https://twitter.com/GrrrGraphics
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4/21/18 The Q Team intel is blowing up, as more posts reveal B_rack Ob_ma allegedly repeatedly assaulting a California girl whose grandmother, Emmy award-winning, Agnes Nixon, created the daytime soap operas, All My Children and Days of Our lives. The Q posts show a picture of Barack Obama hugging the girl, Maggie Nixon, while sporting a bandaid on the middle finger of his left hand. People who have following the Pizzagate scandal are familiar with the satanic rituals known as spirit cooking, during which the participants are told to slice into their left middle finger with a knife and suck on the blood or "eat the pain", as Marina Abromovic, high satanic priestess to the pedo-elite, writes in her ritual art, using semen, blood and breast milk (can't make this evil stuff up!!!). The emails released through Wikileaks that exposed John Podesta and other members of the DNC as pedophiles, feature John Podesta holding his hands up, with pedo-related imagery, and he is wearing the same bandaid on his left middle finger. These photos, of BHO and JP, may have been taken after the same spirit cooking ritual.
Photo credit to the amazing Ben Garrison who creates the BEST red pill cartoons!! https://twitter.com/GrrrGraphics
Thanks so very much for your support of You Are Free TV with your incredible comments and participation!! I appreciate you prayers, loving words and donations so much!! I could not ask for a better group of subs!! Get outside tomorrow and celebrate Free Earth Day!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: MS15HgcgBjYHeDvnqvTQhiJmqB17CtLpGA
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