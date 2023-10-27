New Hot News! - Palestinian and Israeli Medias Report that Israeli Air Force (IAF) launched what Seems to be the Most Violent and Massive Air Campaign against Targets Inside Gaza Strip

Over the past 20 minutes, Palestinian and Israeli medias report that Israeli Air Force (IAF) launched what seems to be the most violent and massive air campaign against targets inside Gaza Strip

According to the Palestinians, this is the Heaviest and unprecedented attacks by Israeli fighter warplanes ever since the start of hostilities earlier this month

Local medias report the complete interruption of communication and internet systems across the Palestinian territory

All regions of Gaza Strip are now under air attacks, as the sound of massive explosions has been heard everywhere

⚡️Mobile communications and cable internet are disabled in Gaza. Local sources say the ground invasion of Gaza will begin in the next 24 to 72 hours.

and: CNN correspondents report massive tank and artillery shelling of Gaza from Israeli army positions.

The TV channel also states that its correspondents observed a huge wall of smoke with a characteristic smell, which may mean setting up a camouflage smoke screen .

Meanwhile, Palestinian telecommunications company Jawwal said the shelling had permanently destroyed communications cables, leading to a "complete cessation of telecommunications services."

and: 🇮🇱🇵🇸⚡IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari says the military has ramped up airstrikes in the Gaza Strip in the last few hours: "The Air Force is striking underground targets very significantly. Ground forces are expanding the ground activity this evening."

🇮🇱🇵🇸❗️Israel begins ground operation in Gaza - TASS citing an army representative

[10/27/2023 1:04 PM]

🇮🇱 🇵🇸 Movement of Israeli armored vehicles and tanks was noticed near the northern part of the Gaza Strip

At the same time, small arms fire is reportedly heard in some places along the border fence.

🇮🇱🇵🇸❗The Israeli military is urging residents of the northern Gaza Strip to move south as the IDF prepares to expand ground operations inside the Gaza Strip.‌‌

🇮🇱🇵🇸⚡IDF tanks are storming Gaza from all eastern and northern directions. A major battle is currently taking place in the area of the separation fence.

🇸🇦🇮🇱❗️Saudi Arabian officials have warned the United States that Israel's ground operation in the Gaza Strip could have catastrophic consequences for the Middle East, The New York Times reported, citing sources.

🇾🇪🇮🇱⚡Unconfirmed report of UAV and BM launch from Yemen towards Israel



🇮🇱🇵🇸⚡Arab media reported tanks entering from east of Beit Hanoun in the north of the Gaza Strip.





