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What Trump is really saying is that; The party is over. Everybody go home until we figure this Sh*t out!
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22 views • March 17, 2020
~ Please visit my website. All of these stories are easy to access from there. http://www.professorcurtis.com
The Stock Market dives, Cryptos dive, and physical Gold and Silver cannot be found at their spot prices. What's next? A consumer credit freeze? A run on the Banks? More digital money? Yes to all of these questions plus City and States lock-down, the round-up and testing of the Homeless, the closing of most public events and meeting places and the social distancing will become more restrictive. What's the solution? Stay your ass at home. Use Natural remedies. Home cooking. The return to vintage items is now. And, Hemp products to the rescue. This is the Global financial reset. It's here already! So hold tight and be thankful for what you've got!
Here's Ollie's video. Ollie has caught the virus. He's in Sydney.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cjb1cBQC90
Travel from Europe has been suspended for 30 days starting Friday night, except from the United Kingdom! (Who controls America?)
PLUS; THE NBA HAS SUSPENDED ALL REMAINING GAMES THIS SEASON!
***** This is the financial reset! *****
Heads-up! The supply chain is broken. NOTHING is coming in from China. Most of what we import did come from China. Get to the hardware stores! We are in a bad situation!
"Tankers, Tankers. Everywhere!" - Virus Causes Historic' Traffic Jam' Across Asian Supply Lines | Zero Hedge
https://twitter.com/ProfessorCurtis/s...
Samples of Home-Made-Mask on Tomonews, on YouTube;
https://youtu.be/BfFkcMz_NYY
Steve Lookner (Agenda-Free TV) is truly covering the Virus story like a champ! https://youtu.be/l111iD2AEuE
http://BNOnews.com has all of the charts and updates on this story
http://zerohedge.com is all over this story and they release the latest updates.
Join me on Twitter; Professor Curtis and the Crypto-Knights #professorcurtis
(My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com
Make your business happen with Vistaprint. Create; Business Cards, Mugs, T-Shirts and more! Many new items have been added to help us promote our businesses.
http://reward.vistaprint.com/go.axd?r...
*Checkout Ryan B. Hustle, on YouTube to get clued in on many online hustles!
Donations Accepted!
For PayPal Use this email address; [email protected]
#professorcurtis #shortages #itsthesupplychainstupid
The Stock Market dives, Cryptos dive, and physical Gold and Silver cannot be found at their spot prices. What's next? A consumer credit freeze? A run on the Banks? More digital money? Yes to all of these questions plus City and States lock-down, the round-up and testing of the Homeless, the closing of most public events and meeting places and the social distancing will become more restrictive. What's the solution? Stay your ass at home. Use Natural remedies. Home cooking. The return to vintage items is now. And, Hemp products to the rescue. This is the Global financial reset. It's here already! So hold tight and be thankful for what you've got!
Here's Ollie's video. Ollie has caught the virus. He's in Sydney.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cjb1cBQC90
Travel from Europe has been suspended for 30 days starting Friday night, except from the United Kingdom! (Who controls America?)
PLUS; THE NBA HAS SUSPENDED ALL REMAINING GAMES THIS SEASON!
***** This is the financial reset! *****
Heads-up! The supply chain is broken. NOTHING is coming in from China. Most of what we import did come from China. Get to the hardware stores! We are in a bad situation!
"Tankers, Tankers. Everywhere!" - Virus Causes Historic' Traffic Jam' Across Asian Supply Lines | Zero Hedge
https://twitter.com/ProfessorCurtis/s...
Samples of Home-Made-Mask on Tomonews, on YouTube;
https://youtu.be/BfFkcMz_NYY
Steve Lookner (Agenda-Free TV) is truly covering the Virus story like a champ! https://youtu.be/l111iD2AEuE
http://BNOnews.com has all of the charts and updates on this story
http://zerohedge.com is all over this story and they release the latest updates.
Join me on Twitter; Professor Curtis and the Crypto-Knights #professorcurtis
(My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com
Make your business happen with Vistaprint. Create; Business Cards, Mugs, T-Shirts and more! Many new items have been added to help us promote our businesses.
http://reward.vistaprint.com/go.axd?r...
*Checkout Ryan B. Hustle, on YouTube to get clued in on many online hustles!
Donations Accepted!
For PayPal Use this email address; [email protected]
#professorcurtis #shortages #itsthesupplychainstupid
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