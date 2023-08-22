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EPISODE 34: RITUAL CHILD SACRIFICE TO THE PAGAN GOD OF VANITY
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
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28 views • August 22, 2023

Many religions throughout man’s history believed that prosperity could be achieved through the sacrificial offering of children. So when I witness a Hollywood actress stand before her peers and contribute her success to “a women’s right to choose”, the similarities are hard to miss. What’s most tragic about this scenario is that she really believed that she wouldn’t have been able to make manifest her aspirations if she hadn’t murdered her own flesh and blood. Did she believe she wouldn’t be strong enough or did she believe that caring for herself alone would be easier? Did the father take responsibility or did he abdicate the burden onto her shoulders then move on to his next carnal conquest? Either way, the consequences of their actions falling to the only innocent human being involved, is the very opposite of justice. I guess the aspirations of their unborn child never crossed their mind. Apparently her right to choose allows her to negate another’s right to choose because being further along in the developmental process gives one dominion over life and death. And what were these grand aspirations that she traded in the life of her own child for; riches, fame, power and status. This modern day pagan ritual, it would seem, hasn’t changed much at all.     

https://www.axios.com/2023/08/16/abortion-pill-mifepristone-appeals-court-ruling


PODCAST: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/EPISODE-34-RITUAL-CHILD-SACRIFICE-TO-THE-PAGAN-GOD-OF-VANITY-e28cv3s

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murderabortionchoicelife
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