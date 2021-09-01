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Dr. Robert Malone - Dangers of COVID-19 Gene-Therapy Vaccines
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471 views • September 01, 2021
A 5 minute video explains the dangers of the vaccines! I found this video on a stand alone basis, with no links to share, which is what I will normally do to help you!
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