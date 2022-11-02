The UKR Enemy Shall Not Pass - Winged Russian Infantry Repulse AFU’s Armour and Manpower.

107 views • November 02, 2022

💥 Artillery firepower successfully eliminated armour and manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

◽️The Armed Forces of Ukraine’s units attempted to near covertly the positions of Russian paratroopers.

The enemy shall not pass: winged infantry repulse AFU’s armour and manpower

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