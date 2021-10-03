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NEW Sinister BBC Ad programming the population for sudden deaths of young people
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260 views • October 03, 2021
Back when I was in school, a 13-year=old boy who was my junior collapsed on the track after crossing the finish line. He never woke up. That made it into the TV news.
There was a big BBC recruitment / shadowing campaign in 2019, shortly before the plandemic. They invited young people to join the British Brainwashing Corporation before all the c19 shite hit the fan. Bill Thompson actually promoted it. No, not the CDC whistleblower. There is a Bill Thompson at the beeb. Anyway, I believe the recruitment is so that there is a new bunch of young people who don't know how propaganda works helps spread the media virus. Yes, the media is the virus. Damn it
There was a big BBC recruitment / shadowing campaign in 2019, shortly before the plandemic. They invited young people to join the British Brainwashing Corporation before all the c19 shite hit the fan. Bill Thompson actually promoted it. No, not the CDC whistleblower. There is a Bill Thompson at the beeb. Anyway, I believe the recruitment is so that there is a new bunch of young people who don't know how propaganda works helps spread the media virus. Yes, the media is the virus. Damn it
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