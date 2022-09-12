This is What's Left of CHPP-5 Power Plant in Kharkov. - 091222.

This is what's left of CHPP-5 in Kharkov.

Electricity went out again in some districts of Kharkov after the shellingKharkov, critical infrastructure facilities have been disabled, electricity and water have gone, the metro has stopped

The mayor confirmed. A strike on a target in the Kiev region. There is strong smoke.

Kharkov

According to the mayor of the city, yesterday's situation on the disabling of critical infrastructure facilities is repeated: the city lost power and stopped water supply.

Thus, the attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure in the east of the country have been going on for the second day, which gives some hope for the emergence of a systematic approach.

Internet crashed again in Kharkov

