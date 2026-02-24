Global Weather Extremes in 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
What happens when floods don’t stop, snow falls by the meter, fires move faster than firefighters, and “once in 200 year events” happen every year? These are not isolated disasters. They are signals. Record shattering floods across Europe, North Africa and New Zealand, fire tornadoes ripping through crop zones and avalanches shutting down rail systems across Switzerland.
🌿 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds https://rebrand.ly/seedcollection
☕️ Support Independent Journalism Buy Us A Double Espresso
https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
🔎 SIGN-UP for the Weekly Show Notes https://civilizationcycle.com/