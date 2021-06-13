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LA QUINTA COLUMNA: GRAPHENE IS BEING INJECTED INTO THE POPULATION
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468 views • June 13, 2021
More info on: https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/la-quinta-columna-graphene.html
La Quinta Columna has been working with his team, including Ricardo Delgado and Dr. José Luis Sevillano trying to decypher the element in the vaccines that makes people magnetic. They have hypothesized that graphene would be responsible for the phenomenon and today, they have released a new report about a video they prepared and expect going viral.
La Quinta Columna has been working with his team, including Ricardo Delgado and Dr. José Luis Sevillano trying to decypher the element in the vaccines that makes people magnetic. They have hypothesized that graphene would be responsible for the phenomenon and today, they have released a new report about a video they prepared and expect going viral.
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