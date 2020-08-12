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Mark Passio - What On Earth Is Happening - Part 2 of 4
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29 views • August 12, 2020
What On Earth Is Happening is a culmination of many years of extensive research and investigation into the nature of our shared reality. It is a journey of self-exploration, examining human Consciousness and the way it relates to the universal problems which we currently face as a species.
Part 2 of 4: Occult Influence, Mind Control Techniques, & Astro-Theology
Themes: the basic nature of the most significant problem we collectively face as a species; an introduction to the hidden forces of Dark Occultism at work in our lives; the multi-faceted methods by which human Consciousness is manipulated on a daily basis; understanding religion as Astro-Theology.
Recorded December 2008 by Karen DeBiasse and David Simmons.
Part 2 of 4: Occult Influence, Mind Control Techniques, & Astro-Theology
Themes: the basic nature of the most significant problem we collectively face as a species; an introduction to the hidden forces of Dark Occultism at work in our lives; the multi-faceted methods by which human Consciousness is manipulated on a daily basis; understanding religion as Astro-Theology.
Recorded December 2008 by Karen DeBiasse and David Simmons.
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