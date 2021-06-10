Dr Savage84: R.A.P.E. of the Soul - 2nd edition documentary 2019 [09.06.2021].

'You'll never look at art the same way again''Signs and symbols rule the world, not words nor laws.' - ConfuciusSatanism in plain sight - Thw Satanist are everywere.Historical and contemporary religious artworks are profiled containing embedded sexual and demonic imagery via stunning pictorials with expert analysis and visual evidence, as a fuel for the ever growing church abuse scandals, directly exposing its network of perpetrators. With bonus features and coverage.Feature Documentary (108 mins)R. - RequisitionA. - ApprovedP. - PromotedE. - ExecutingRape of the Soul: Second Edition (2019)Documentary | 3 February 2019 (USA)As the global Catholic Church abuse scandals intensify and grow, the fuel of the crises is clearly evidenced, directly exposing those within the Church, through stunning pictorials and expert analysis, including bonus features and coverage.RAPE OF THE SOUL : Second Edition (2019)Historical and contemporary religious artworks are profiled containing embedded sexual and demonic imagery via stunning pictorials with expert analysis and visual evidence, as a fuel for the ever growing church abuse scandals, directly exposing its network of perpetrators. With bonus features and coverage.Feature Documentary (108 mins)New York, NY (PR Newswire) February 13th, 2019The new documentary “Rape of the Soul: Second Edition” released worldwide by SSI, features one of the most celebrated symbols of the Catholic Church, exposed as a fuel of the intensifying sexual abuse scandal crisis.“The heavily marketed original San Damiano crucifix that St. Francis of Assisi prayed to and which he said spoke to him, clearly depicts an erect penis with testicles, and has been copied and redistributed throughout the world,” asserted embed art expert Michael A. Calace.The investigative documentary profiles what negative programming effects occur through both subconscious and conscious stimulation, evidenced via embedded sexual and horror imagery in art, while exposing those who continually requisition and promote such imagery in combination with the emotional element of religion, and then resort to coverup tactics.Notable former professor, author and visual media analyst Dr. Wilson Bryan Key warned, “The negative affects you can measure, you can observe, and you can validate. Everything goes into your brain.”Featuring Dr. Judith Reisman, an expert consultant for the US Department of Justice, Education and Health and Human Services said, “Is it predatory? You bet it is. Is it planned? Of course it is. Is it successful? With the society we have today, it certainly is.”Mr. Calace, also an experienced Catholic religion teacher stated, “The church continually showcases the previously closeted San Damiano crucifix as a key symbol distinguishing the post Vatican II church, thus standardizing debauchery in the priesthood, while misleading and abusing faithful Catholics who have suffered severely.”Throughout the movie, embedded sexual, satanic and demonic imagery in many historical and contemporary artworks are stunningly exposed, extracted and detailed with visual proof and expert analysis, showing the ongoing abuse scandals of the church being fuelled by specifically ordered and promoted blasphemy.NoticeAge-restricted video (requested by uploader)Directed by: Michael A. CalaceNarrated by: Robert SwanThe Experts: Michael A. Calace, Judith ReismanWilson Bryan Key, Stanley Monteith, Marc Oster"It is better that scandals arise, then that the truth be supressed."- Pope St. Gregory the GreatArt Expert Uncovers Phallic Symbol on Famed CrucifixSan Damiano Crucifix Contains Penile ErectionPromoted by the Vatican as Fuel for Sex AbuseAge-restricted video (requested by uploader)This video may be inappropriate for some users.'I Understand and Wish to Proceed'dr savage84 DescriptionDecoding the enemy and their future plans using their own repetitive occultic practices of gematria/numerology/symbolism.Joined Feb 25, 2020135,110 views160 views•Jun 9, 2021dr savage842K subscribers