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Making seasoned spicy butter beans!
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59 views • June 25, 2020
This is a recipe using things that you have usually in your home. All I used was frozen butter beans, fresh celery, Frozen onions, jalapeno peppers and fatback! It was delicious and if you go by the way I made mine, you will thoroughly enjoy it
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