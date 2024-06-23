KATHLEEN A. KEATING - MAITREYA, THE ANTICHRIST

THE KEATING PERSPECTIVE

7/23/2000



Okay. So the word is out about the Antichrist. His true identity has been revealed. For those of you who may have missed the Monday or Friday Sightings shows, let me fill you in on it. Benjamin Crème is promoting his savior, Maitreya, as god incarnate. Once again, for the record, this guy, according to 500 visionaries, is THE guy.



There is also another guy in New Mexico who appears to be vying for the same infamous title. This may add to some confusion, but I think there is a reason we are seeing two world teachers. It is true that there will be many smaller Antichrists, some significant players, especially world leaders, who will qualify as Antichrists. However, in the final analysis, only one “man” will be the ultimate Antichrist.



Of course, Crème isn’t touting Maitreya (hereinafter referred to as Turban Head) as the AC. No. It is the contrary. According to Crème, Turban Head is the savior, the Christ. So how does the guy in New Mexico fit into the equation? I think Turban Head will proclaim Emmanuel, his counterpart in New Mexico, to be the actual AC. It’s the perfect set-up. In fact, we might even see Turban Head, the World Teacher, take this magical wonder out of the game. The reason for this may be quite simple and a great idea, from Turban Head’s perspective. By removing the other world teacher, Turban Head can declare that he has rid the world of the dreaded Antichrist. Therefore, we will have nothing to fear, and certainly, we shouldn’t fear our powerful savior. That is akin to blowing the “all clear” signal just before the F5 tornado hits.



Whether or not this will be the scenario, we are on course to see the reign of the Antichrist, not only in our lifetimes, but very soon.



St, John of the Cleft Rock, a 14th Century prophet, said, “It is said that twenty centuries after the Incarnation of the Word, the Beast in its turn shall become man. About the year 2000 AD, Antichrist will reveal himself to the world.”



For all intents and purposes, the AC is here. But what does that mean for us?



According to visionaries, we will soon see a monetary crash that will involve the entire world. Even some market analysts fear we are headed for a big financial decline. Turban Head has predicted a monetary collapse for some time. This collapse has to happen to put the ball into play for all end-time events.



Along with the catastrophic collapse, we will see extreme terrorism in the US. Already, Russia and China have formed an unholy alliance against us. Their saber rattling should be given considerable attention. Obviously, the administration in Washington has made plans for the inevitable strike against the US. FEMA and various supporting agencies have geared up to handle the attack. It is only a matter of time.



Then, of course, some visionaries have mentioned that a comet strike is due sometime between September and December. Supposedly, this strike will be the result of an impact on Mars and its moon. Allegedly, this will create a form of energy that will be propelled to Earth. In short, this could manifest itself into tornadoes, hurricanes and electrical storms.



My sources indicate that we will indeed see cosmic dust and debris along with larger rocks. These rocks will light up the skies on their entry into our atmosphere and some may survive, hitting the Earth. As yet, these sources do not think we will see a serious “impact” this year. That is not to say, however, that a significant impact will not happen. Prophecy has been quite clear that we are scheduled for two major impacts. Certainly, when the comets do strike the Earth, we will be thrown into a devastating time with severe weather changes and crop failures in addition to the tidal waves and destruction of cities.



If you add these and other factors together, we can see that we are headed for chaotic times. Bring the UFO invasion into this equation and you have mass confusion and fear that will underscore the demand for a leader of consequence and power. That leader is the Antichrist.



It is quite likely that we will see the culmination of prophecy by the year 2005. That doesn’t leave us much time to get our priorities straight and prepare for what lies ahead. We’ve been given this extra bit of time to get our houses in order, both physically and spiritually. Many events will unfold, one right after the other, that are designed to keep us off guard and send us into the waiting hands of the Antichrist.





