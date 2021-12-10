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The Only Way How to Receive God’s Divine Love, Holy Spirit, Can I Give God’s Love to Another Being?
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50 views • December 10, 2021
Original:
https://youtu.be/RdSXsQVtYGs
20080810 General Discussion - The Oneness Blessing P1
Cut:
17m00s – 26m06s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“LOVE IS AN EMOTION, THEREFORE IT’S ENERGY IN MOTION”.
https://youtu.be/RdSXsQVtYGs
20080810 General Discussion - The Oneness Blessing P1
Cut:
17m00s – 26m06s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“LOVE IS AN EMOTION, THEREFORE IT’S ENERGY IN MOTION”.
Keywords
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