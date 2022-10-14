Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Iranian Commandos Reported Inside Ukraine
295 views
channel image
TruNews
Published a month ago |

Unconfirmed reports today said Iranian commandoes have entered the war in Ukraine to train and assist Russian troops.  Moscow reportedly brought Iranian personnel affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to the occupied regions of Ukraine to train Russian troops to use Iran-made drones.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/14/22


It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!

https://rickwiles.com/final-day

Keywords
irannancy pelositrunewsjoe bidenaocalexandria ocasio corteznorth koreaelon musknatonuclear warcommunicationworld war threerick wilesdoc burkhartstarlinkjan 6liz trussking charlesiranian commandosinside ukrainejosep burrellpunch trumpfive billion peopleoh dearisraeli warplane

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket