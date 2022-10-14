Iranian Commandos Reported Inside Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unconfirmed reports today said Iranian commandoes have entered the war in Ukraine to train and assist Russian troops. Moscow reportedly brought Iranian personnel affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to the occupied regions of Ukraine to train Russian troops to use Iran-made drones.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/14/22
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!
https://rickwiles.com/final-day