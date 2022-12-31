X22 REPORT Ep. 2961b - Horrible Things About To Happen To Many Corrupt Politicians,Consequences,Wrays Of Light

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2961b - Dec 30, 2022Horrible Things About To Happen To Many Corrupt Politicians, Consequences, Wrays Of Light The people have been waking up, they need to wake up to see the [DS] system. now the people are starting to realize how the country is, how much control the [DS] had over the people. Now their control is gone, the people are awake and now the crimes of the [DS] are being exposed. Trump wants to know what the consequences will be for all of their crimes. The people now will demand accountability, they will want trials. The question is, did Trump just activate Wray?

