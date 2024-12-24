Where Is The Drone Psyop Taking Us?-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 23 2024

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, our government is playing a giant game of “I dare you”, taunting us with these relentless drone flyovers and daring us to call them on it or to do something about it. In the 1944 film noire classic ‘Gaslight’, a newly married woman is experiencing unexplained things happening her house like the gaslight in the rooms suddenly dimming for no apparent reason. This is where the expression ‘gaslighting’ comes from. In the movie, the woman’s new husband is gaslighting her to distract her from noticing his criminal activities by using missing pictures, strange footsteps in the night, and gaslights that dim without being touched. What is the explanation for these baffling drone incursions? They are gaslighting us, using it to distract us from their myriad criminal activities and upcoming dystopian plans. Pandemic? Lockdown? Assassination? All of the above? On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we jump back into the rabbit hole to see where it takes us. Game on!



