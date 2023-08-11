Dan Lyman - This Is How We Fight “Replacement Migration”

Dan Lyman of Borderhawk News and NewsWars Europe joins Harrison Smith to cover the waterfront on mass migration and discuss solutions to ClownWorld. You can find Dan and his work on his twitter @realdanlyman and borderhawk.news.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.