BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

7/23/26 TRUMP: WW3 MATRIX, UKR/DSRB/PAL_NTIR, B52/IRAN, AL-A M_SQUE/NDAA/219!!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1265 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 4 days ago

7/23/26 President Trump's Team & Allies are battling each successive Globalist Mr. Smith operation in a step by step counter-WW3-revolution (AM250WW) to dismantle the anti-human One World Government bankster Matrix! Meanwhile, PM Carney creates the new $ laundering & plundering operation, DSRB, to keep funding WW3 & Ukraine installs UK-groomed nazi operative defense minister to execute larger attacks into Russia. Also, as US B-52 bombers head to the middle east for the coming assault on Iran, Israel's defense minister raids the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem (again), in what may be a major FF...and much More!! Please Pray and put on God's Armor! WE ARE FREE!!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anyone, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


Get Out & Celebrate America 250!!

https://america250.org/

Look up Your Local Events!


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321


Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

https://precinctprojectusa.org/


Volunteer to Fight Election Fraud Locally!

https://www.electionintegritynetwork.org/


ACTION: Claim Your Office Now!! 300K open seats across the Republic!! Occupy LOCAL!

https://www.jointab.us/


Let's get Mark Lynch into SC Senate!

https://www.lynchforsenate.com/


International Psi Games:

https://psigamesinternational.com/schedule/


Israeli Defense Minister, Ben Gvir, joins thousands of militants in storming Al-Aqsa mosque today:

https://www.irishtimes.com/world/middle-east/2026/07/23/israeli-security-minister-joins-jewish-extremists-storming-jerusalems-al-aqsa-mosque/


Zelensky replaces military forces commander in chief with Drapaty, the UK groomed nazi wanted for war crimes:

https://www.rt.com/russia/643354-zelesnky-new-top-general-ukraine/


Ukraine Palantir control and drone warfare build out, Ex-DM Federov offered job:

https://www.rt.com/russia/643349-palantir-fedorov-ukraine-salesman/


Promethean updates: Carney Panics~

Trump’s 50% Tariff Just Exposed What Carney is Really Protecting

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=U16bL65SKQA&ra=m


Rich does Politics: NOT A BANK~

Carney's $134 Billion Bank Nobody Is Talking About

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=mcDUb5ZcXOs&ra=m

Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v7d6cwc-72326.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


Watch You Are Free TVs latest Interview on Neuro-plasticity w/ the Ess60/c60evo crew!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36ubQakd258


ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution!

https://covidjustice.org/


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15%-off C60Evo discount code)


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


C60 EVO: Miracle Molecule vs. Inflammaging!

For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

(channel supporters receive 15% off code!


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv6852


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!

Keywords
ess60c60evoyouarefreetv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran Accuses Ukraine of Striking Its Cargo Ship in Caspian Sea at Israel&#8217;s Request

Iran Accuses Ukraine of Striking Its Cargo Ship in Caspian Sea at Israel’s Request

Garrison Vance
The Global War for Routes and Resources: Why the American Empire is Losing

The Global War for Routes and Resources: Why the American Empire is Losing

Mike Adams
Former Swiss politician who championed child protection now faces life sentence for rape

Former Swiss politician who championed child protection now faces life sentence for rape

Cassie B.
Senate Blocks Resolution to Restrict Trump&#8217;s Iran War Powers

Senate Blocks Resolution to Restrict Trump’s Iran War Powers

Garrison Vance
Ukraine&#8217;s leadership crisis: Zelensky faces coup threat, mass defections amid corruption scandal

Ukraine’s leadership crisis: Zelensky faces coup threat, mass defections amid corruption scandal

Willow Tohi
The Persian Gulf Is Never Coming Back — And That’s Exactly What They Want

The Persian Gulf Is Never Coming Back — And That’s Exactly What They Want

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy