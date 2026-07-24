7/23/26 TRUMP: WW3 MATRIX, UKR/DSRB/PAL_NTIR, B52/IRAN, AL-A M_SQUE/NDAA/219!!

7/23/26 President Trump's Team & Allies are battling each successive Globalist Mr. Smith operation in a step by step counter-WW3-revolution (AM250WW) to dismantle the anti-human One World Government bankster Matrix! Meanwhile, PM Carney creates the new $ laundering & plundering operation, DSRB, to keep funding WW3 & Ukraine installs UK-groomed nazi operative defense minister to execute larger attacks into Russia. Also, as US B-52 bombers head to the middle east for the coming assault on Iran, Israel's defense minister raids the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem (again), in what may be a major FF...and much More!! Please Pray and put on God's Armor! WE ARE FREE!!





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Israeli Defense Minister, Ben Gvir, joins thousands of militants in storming Al-Aqsa mosque today:

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