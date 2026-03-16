Iran Sinks USS Gerald Ford — America's $13 Billion Carrier Is Gone





Mar 15, 2026

📘 Global Crisis Survival Guide: https://asianguy.gumroad.com/l/llatnl





The USS Gerald R. Ford — America's $13 billion aircraft carrier, the most expensive warship ever built in human history — is on the floor of the Persian Gulf. 5,000 American sailors were aboard. The Pentagon took four hours to confirm the loss and still has not released a casualty number. And the deeper story is not just that the ship sank — it is that Iran coordinated three separate weapon types from three separate vectors with an 8-second arrival window, inside every engagement reset window of every defensive system in the strike group simultaneously. Eleven layers of defense. Iran went through all of them.





In this video, we break down:

How Iran defeated an 11-layer carrier strike group defense with a strike package that required real-time targeting data the carrier group was never supposed to be broadcasting

Why the United States cannot replace what it lost on any timeline relevant to this conflict — and what that means for every other carrier still floating

What the targeting precision of the strike reveals about an intelligence source that is still active and still feeding Iran data on American assets

Why Russia's defense ministry — not foreign ministry — issued a formal response within three hours and what that distinction tells you

What China updated across its South China Sea fleet within six hours and what it means for Taiwan