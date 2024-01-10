Join our Messianic Hebrew Apostolic Mother as she brings apostolic decrees to this untoward generation! Explanations and apostolic decrees and proclamations decreed and sealed! Last minute warnings to this wicked Mystery Babylon US generation that YESHUA says WILL NOT REPENT and His Body also neither repents and is comatose. Our Hebrew Apostle Commander Mother brings her decrees to this dying generation. TIME IS UP! YESHUA IS SAYING YOUR GRACE PERIOD IS OVER!! Calling every AA here in Babylon US to awake, arise and hear my Hebrew Eemah Moses Mother message while there is still a few minutes! Blowing the Warfare shofar of YAH N YESHUA at this moment: HE THAT HATH AN EAR LET HIM HEAR!! Where Are We On YAH's Hebraic Timeline? What's Coming Next?- Pt1 - MARANATHA

