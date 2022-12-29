Infruition Fulfillment 14.0 The Tree and The Stumbling Stone

He cuts his tree at the root, a river with an end! What say ye? Does truth come unto you? Does truth not fill the void? The Forest echoes in laughter, will you be in or out?





116 Holy Torah Predictions of Christ and 100 Fulfilled! The remainder is his return with an Iron Rod!





There are over 100 examples of predicted events of Christ between Old Testament and New Testament. This is number 13

Infruition 2.0 No Denial of His Power https://youtu.be/e5DclpONJG8





Infruition 2.1 Fulfillment of the Prophecy of our Lord https://youtu.be/VykCwcL-pHI





Infruition 3.0 No Denial of HIS Power https://youtu.be/3OF8o6GIPE0





Infruition 4.0 The Return https://youtu.be/VGQMvYiJpFg





Infruition 5.0, The Word Became Him https://youtu.be/j0bFfNpyXwk





Infruition 6.0 God Never Changes his mind https://youtu.be/vT298bCQI8Y





Infruition 7.0 It Was Written https://youtu.be/zULdJ174tJ8





INFRUITION Fulfillment 8.0, The Father pre-told of His sacrifice of His Son on the Cross!)

https://youtu.be/XgkIvNvbZ38

INFRUITION 9.0 NO BONES BROKEN https://youtu.be/IOh8mZrY_iA





INFRUITION 10.0 JESUS CHRIST UPHELD THE LAW,And to whom is the arm of the Lord Revealed https://youtu.be/hI0LFYXECuo

INFRUITION 11.0 Why Do The Nations Conspire and The People Plot In Vain?

https://youtu.be/ycAok_y5Bsk

INFRUITION 12.0, THE FIRST PENTECOST, THE HOLY SPIRIT IN ANCIENT SCRIPTURE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OyLC3RTzjmfn/

Infruition 13.0 Prophetic Promises Fulfilled https://youtu.be/wwKm8qhtk_Q