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Gold Star Husband: "Joe Biden Went Against Deal Negotiated by Trump" in Afghanistan
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100 views • September 02, 2021
Joe Kent lost his wife, Shannon Kent, to an ISIS suicide bomber in Syria. Kent is a former Green Beret in the U.S. Army, and Kent is running to represent Washington State (D-2) in U.S. Congress.
Kent joins Stew Peters to look at the Afghanistan horror with the view of someone who knows, first hand, the damage caused by the warmongering aristocrats in Washington.
Kent joins Stew Peters to look at the Afghanistan horror with the view of someone who knows, first hand, the damage caused by the warmongering aristocrats in Washington.
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