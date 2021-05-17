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CDC Director Finally Admits that COVID Cases are Hugely Over-Counted
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171 views • May 17, 2021
In August 2020 The Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft posted an article about COVID-19 that sent shockwaves throughout the internet — The CDC website admitted that only around 6% of COVID recorded deaths were due entirely to the Coronavirus-
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/boom-cdc-director-finally-admits-covid-cases-hugely-counted-just-gateway-pundit-donald-trump-reported-august/
Sources:
Weekly Updates by Select Demographic and Geographic Characteristics
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/boom-cdc-director-finally-admits-covid-cases-hugely-counted-just-gateway-pundit-donald-trump-reported-august/
Sources:
Weekly Updates by Select Demographic and Geographic Characteristics
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm
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