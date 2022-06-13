Greg Reese: The Two Party System and the American Failed State! [11.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...

- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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A history of the Democrat party's mission to destroy American's Birthright!





Greg Reese - 209,637 views · Jun 11, 2022

https://banned.video/watch?id=62a4a989af4c7a15a55ef474

https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=62a4a989af4c7a15a55ef474

https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese