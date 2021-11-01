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FROM NURSE HEROES TO NURSE VILLANS
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244 views • November 01, 2021
NOT LONG AGO THE WHOLE WORLD WAS CLAPPING HANDS FOR THEM FOR WORKING ALL THE HOURS THROUGH COVID-19 OUTBREAK PUTTING THEIR LIVES AT RISK, AND NOW SOME YEARS DOWN THE LINE THEY ARE NOW MADE OUT TO BE THE VILLANS BECAUSE THEY DO NOT WANT TO TAKE THAT EXPIRIMENTAL POISON THEY CALL A VACCINE.
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