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President Trump Vs Big Pharma 2 (Cliff High/X22Report/Andweknow/Patel Patriot) [07.01.2022]
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218 views • January 07, 2022
Note: In this video MrTruthBomb will 'look' at President Trumps controversial 'Warp Speed' and his public support of the Satanic globalist deadly 'vaccines'. - And what about Trump pushing 5G? - How will MrTruthBomb explain that? Is anonymous MrTruthBomb also a Psyop? The Satanist and their Servant are everywhere...
MrTruthBomb - 26733 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2PFzMI9bgeqO/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrtruthbomb/
LINK FOR PART 1: https://rumble.com/vqh6tg-president-trump-vs-big-pharma-from-plandemic-scamdemic-2-endgame-a-mrtruthb.html
Join MrTruthBomb Telegram Chat: https://t.me/joinchat/OiGBdAj68XU0MzNl
Cliff High Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HBBwqdoMy7Gz/
AndWeKnow:
Website - https://www.andweknow.com/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
Patel Patriot Telegram: https://t.me/s/patelpatriot
X22 Report - https://x22report.com
ArchiveAnon Telegram - https://t.me/ArchiveAnon
TruthHammer Telegram - https://t.me/TruthHammer
RelentlessTruth Telegram - https://t.me/relentlesstruth
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
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MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
Please feel free to download to share with family and friends or to your own channel etc.
MrTruthBomb is on:
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BitChute : @MrTruthBomb - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RNSDOWuTTfXW/
Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2 - https://rumble.com/user/MrTruthBomb2
Gab: @MrTruthBomb
Odysee: @MrTruthBomb
Anonup: @MrTruthBomb
Email: [email protected]
MrTruthBomb - 26733 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2PFzMI9bgeqO/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrtruthbomb/
LINK FOR PART 1: https://rumble.com/vqh6tg-president-trump-vs-big-pharma-from-plandemic-scamdemic-2-endgame-a-mrtruthb.html
Join MrTruthBomb Telegram Chat: https://t.me/joinchat/OiGBdAj68XU0MzNl
Cliff High Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HBBwqdoMy7Gz/
AndWeKnow:
Website - https://www.andweknow.com/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
Patel Patriot Telegram: https://t.me/s/patelpatriot
X22 Report - https://x22report.com
ArchiveAnon Telegram - https://t.me/ArchiveAnon
TruthHammer Telegram - https://t.me/TruthHammer
RelentlessTruth Telegram - https://t.me/relentlesstruth
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
Please feel free to download to share with family and friends or to your own channel etc.
MrTruthBomb is on:
UGETube - https://ugetube.com/@mrtruthbomb
BitChute : @MrTruthBomb - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RNSDOWuTTfXW/
Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2 - https://rumble.com/user/MrTruthBomb2
Gab: @MrTruthBomb
Odysee: @MrTruthBomb
Anonup: @MrTruthBomb
Email: [email protected]
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