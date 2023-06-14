Create New Account
Scott Ritter - Russia Has DEFEATED NATO, Accelerating the Multipolar World - Danny Haiphong, 061323
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 16 hours ago

I'm sharing this video from 'Danny Haiphong' on YouTube, same title, with his description. Support and Subscribe Danny. 

Jun 13, 2023 #ukraine #russia #natoScott Ritter explains why Russia is no longer exercising patience with the West as it crosses every one of its red lines. Russia has taken it upon itself to lead a multipolar world out of NATO dominance.

