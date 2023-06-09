TO ALL THOSE AVOIDING THE TEMPTATIONS

I just wanna shed some light and acknowledge those that recently now, have to face down alcohol EVERYWHERE they go. You can't even get gas now without facing down a demon for some people. Alcohol is no joke. It's everywhere. And I just wanna recognize those that face the struggle even more now and keep on keeping on. We need you. You need you. Pass this to someone you love who deals with this and pat em on the back. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]



