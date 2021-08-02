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Car accident illegal alien drivers protected by Phoenjx police
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30 views • August 02, 2021
While record numbers of diseased illegal aliens are brought in by the government, fake news ignores the massive numbers of car accidents deaths due to this influx of criminal illegals not checked for vehicular criminal records in their native countries. Once here, thousands get fraudulent drivers licenses with the complicity of corrupt govt. This results in over 4000 Americans killed per year by illegal alien drivers at a much higher rate than legal US citizen drivers.
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Car accident at intersection of Camelback and 7th st. Sunday August 1st 2021 3-6pm
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Car accident at intersection of Camelback and 7th st. Sunday August 1st 2021 3-6pm
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