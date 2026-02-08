© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Style: Upbeat Bakersfield Honky-Tonk / Country Rock
Tempo: Fast, driving shuffle (approx, 160 BPM)
Key: A Major (for that bright, open-string Telecaster twang)
[Intro]
(The song kicks off with a double-stop G-string bend on a Telecaster, followed by a rapid-fire chromatic run down to a low E. The drums lock into a heavy "train beat" with a snapping snare. A walking bass line starts thumping: A - C# - E - F#)
[Verse 1]
Woke up this morning, coffee in my hand Walked to the window, took a look across the land (Fiddle: Quick, chirpy double-stops) Sun was shining, birds were singing their sweet tune But something on my concrete just ruined my afternoon
There it sat, a metal beast, a monument to strife Right in front of my garage, the bane of my whole life (Piano: Ragtime-style trill in the high register) A little hatchback, painted red, with a bumper sticker rhyme "I'm Just a Driver, Killing Time" — and now you're killing mine!
[Chorus]
Don't block my driveway, (Backing: Don't block it!) you will regret it I'm not asking nicely, (Backing: No, no!) I'm just gonna get it This ain't a suggestion, it's a cold, hard fact You parked in the wrong spot, there's no turning back! (Pedal Steel: A crying, descending slide)
[Verse 2]
I honked the horn, I clapped my hands, I shouted at the sky I checked the tires, looked for notes, but there was no reply (Guitar: A quick, palm-muted "chug-a-chug" riff) Called a tow truck, said, "It's urgent, come on, get on the move!" The operator laughed and said, "Sir, you got something to prove?"
[Chorus]
Don't block my driveway, (Backing: Don't block it!) you will regret it I'm not asking nicely, (Backing: No, no!) I'm just gonna get it This ain't a suggestion, it's a cold, hard fact You parked in the wrong spot, there's no turning back!
[Bridge]
(Rhythm drops to just bass and drums for the first two lines) Now, some folks say, "Just chill, man, it's not a big deal" But they don't know the fiery rage that I now feel (Full band explodes back in) This asphalt is my kingdom, this curb, my sacred line And you have trespassed, buddy, you've crossed a serious sign!
[Instrumental Break]
Guitar Solo: A flurry of "chicken pickin'" on the bridge pickup. High-energy, biting tone with plenty of snap.
Piano Solo: High-speed boogie-woogie rolls.
Fiddle Solo: A "Orange Blossom Special" style frantic finish that leads right back into the hook.
[Chorus]
Don't block my driveway, (Backing: Don't block it!) you will regret it I'm not asking nicely, (Backing: No, no!) I'm just gonna get it This ain't a suggestion, it's a cold, hard fact You parked in the wrong spot, there's no turning back!
[Outro]
Yeah, you will regret it I said, you will regret it! (Music starts to build in volume) Next time you park, take a look, and you'll see the signs My driveway's not a parking lot, it's a place where I draw the lines! Yeah, don't block my driveway... (Big finish: Snare roll, a high pedal steel swell, and one final, aggressive low-E string twang on the Telecaster)