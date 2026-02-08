Style: Upbeat Bakersfield Honky-Tonk / Country Rock



Tempo: Fast, driving shuffle (approx, 160 BPM)



Key: A Major (for that bright, open-string Telecaster twang)

[Intro]



(The song kicks off with a double-stop G-string bend on a Telecaster, followed by a rapid-fire chromatic run down to a low E. The drums lock into a heavy "train beat" with a snapping snare. A walking bass line starts thumping: A - C# - E - F#)

[Verse 1]



Woke up this morning, coffee in my hand Walked to the window, took a look across the land (Fiddle: Quick, chirpy double-stops) Sun was shining, birds were singing their sweet tune But something on my concrete just ruined my afternoon



There it sat, a metal beast, a monument to strife Right in front of my garage, the bane of my whole life (Piano: Ragtime-style trill in the high register) A little hatchback, painted red, with a bumper sticker rhyme "I'm Just a Driver, Killing Time" — and now you're killing mine!

[Chorus]



Don't block my driveway, (Backing: Don't block it!) you will regret it I'm not asking nicely, (Backing: No, no!) I'm just gonna get it This ain't a suggestion, it's a cold, hard fact You parked in the wrong spot, there's no turning back! (Pedal Steel: A crying, descending slide)

[Verse 2]



I honked the horn, I clapped my hands, I shouted at the sky I checked the tires, looked for notes, but there was no reply (Guitar: A quick, palm-muted "chug-a-chug" riff) Called a tow truck, said, "It's urgent, come on, get on the move!" The operator laughed and said, "Sir, you got something to prove?"

[Chorus]



Don't block my driveway, (Backing: Don't block it!) you will regret it I'm not asking nicely, (Backing: No, no!) I'm just gonna get it This ain't a suggestion, it's a cold, hard fact You parked in the wrong spot, there's no turning back!

[Bridge]



(Rhythm drops to just bass and drums for the first two lines) Now, some folks say, "Just chill, man, it's not a big deal" But they don't know the fiery rage that I now feel (Full band explodes back in) This asphalt is my kingdom, this curb, my sacred line And you have trespassed, buddy, you've crossed a serious sign!

[Instrumental Break]



Guitar Solo: A flurry of "chicken pickin'" on the bridge pickup. High-energy, biting tone with plenty of snap.



Piano Solo: High-speed boogie-woogie rolls.



Fiddle Solo: A "Orange Blossom Special" style frantic finish that leads right back into the hook.



[Chorus]



Don't block my driveway, (Backing: Don't block it!) you will regret it I'm not asking nicely, (Backing: No, no!) I'm just gonna get it This ain't a suggestion, it's a cold, hard fact You parked in the wrong spot, there's no turning back!

[Outro]



Yeah, you will regret it I said, you will regret it! (Music starts to build in volume) Next time you park, take a look, and you'll see the signs My driveway's not a parking lot, it's a place where I draw the lines! Yeah, don't block my driveway... (Big finish: Snare roll, a high pedal steel swell, and one final, aggressive low-E string twang on the Telecaster)

