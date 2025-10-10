RT News - October 10 2025 6AM GMT

October 10, 2025

rt.com





IDF strikes on Gaza City leave dozens of civilian casualties, the attack comes mere hours before Israel officially committed to the first stages of a ceasefire deal with Hamas. The UN's humanitarian branch reveals critical aid could be delivered to Gaza within hours if not for the blockade and Israel's continued decision to stall delivery and distribution. Burkina Faso cracks down on espionage arresting eight Western NGO employees operating in the country. The government claims their actions jeopardized national security.





