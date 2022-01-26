The Shu The Kneeler Ritual SB2 Decode Part 2 - Episode 5 Prayer Team

The Shu The Kneeler Ritual SB2 Decode Part 2 - Episode 5 Prayer TeamSign up for Prayer Team EmailsTreasured Wellness 365 ConsultationsRivkah's Testimonial for the Treasured Wellness 365 ConsultationsTreasures of Glory StoreGivingThe Shu The Kneeler RitualBit Chute - Back up channelDisclaimer: Nothing that is said in this video, or on the Treasures of Glory website, or in any Treasured Wellness 365 Consultation is meant to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease. Anything said in this video, on the website or in any consultation is not to be taken as medical or mental advice. Always seek the advice of a medical professional for any health or mental questions or concerns you may have. Do not stop taking any prescriptions without consulting your physician. And, never take what is said here over the advice of a medical or mental health professional.