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Medical Nanobots Designed to Track & "Save" You During Times of Epidemic
Truth Comes to Light
Truth Comes to Light
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98 views • October 09, 2020
As a service to protect the truth, this video is mirrored here from Alchemical Tech Revolution YouTube channel.

All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSdS1CiIycQRaSy2UupPrzg/featured

Original title: Nanorobot Hardware Architecture for Medical Defense...Next Level Contact Tracing...

From a research paper titled "Nanorobot Hardware Architecture for Medical Defense"
ISSN 1424-8220
www.mdpi.org/sensors
Sensors 2008, 8, 2932-2958; DOI: 10.3390/s8052932

Published May 6, 2008
Keywords
surveillancenanotechnologycontact tracing
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy