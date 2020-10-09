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Medical Nanobots Designed to Track & "Save" You During Times of Epidemic
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98 views • October 09, 2020
As a service to protect the truth, this video is mirrored here from Alchemical Tech Revolution YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSdS1CiIycQRaSy2UupPrzg/featured
Original title: Nanorobot Hardware Architecture for Medical Defense...Next Level Contact Tracing...
From a research paper titled "Nanorobot Hardware Architecture for Medical Defense"
ISSN 1424-8220
www.mdpi.org/sensors
Sensors 2008, 8, 2932-2958; DOI: 10.3390/s8052932
Published May 6, 2008
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSdS1CiIycQRaSy2UupPrzg/featured
Original title: Nanorobot Hardware Architecture for Medical Defense...Next Level Contact Tracing...
From a research paper titled "Nanorobot Hardware Architecture for Medical Defense"
ISSN 1424-8220
www.mdpi.org/sensors
Sensors 2008, 8, 2932-2958; DOI: 10.3390/s8052932
Published May 6, 2008
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