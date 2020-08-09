3. Homeschooling Children Made Easy "Building Material"

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Advice reading: http://www.nlnrac.org/earlymodern/locke/documents/second-treatise
read out loud at Libri Vox
ttps://librivox.org/two-treatises-of-civil-government-by-john-locke/
Book 2, Chapter 5: min.
Of Property 8:08- 9:30-9:55 no one can engross themselves and take as much as they want. God created the earth and gave enough land, property for everyone to live free. No one can take it all.
Stop @ 15:00 Please continue reading on your own to save your mind! It is very very true. From this documents we have America, our rights our freedoms our Constitution.
History is the Building Material.
Teaching children to ask God to help them. Or teaching children to help God. God will work with them. Never "work" to get others to do work for you. People are not slaves but free to pursue their own happiness. God is here to work with "US!" "US "meaning The Body of Christ, The Church. People of Ohio and Our real extended families going back generations!
History teaches children to be Humble and Grateful.
Galactic Federation Of Light Message to Humanity...
EldoRa & Siman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHfhdXp9qeM&;feature=youtu.be
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